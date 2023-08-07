Special buses for Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Erode

August 07, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

On account of the annual festival at Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, will be operating special buses from various places to the temple from August 9 to 13.

A release said buses would be operated from Erode, Bhavani, Guruvareddiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Ammapettai, Mettur, Kavundapadi, Bargur, Vellithiruppur and Ennamangalam to the temple.

The four-day festival would be held from August 9 to 12 in which over a lakh people from across the State and from nearby States are expected to participate. The festival was not conducted in the last three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cattle and horse exhibitions that draw huge crowds will also be held part of the festival.

