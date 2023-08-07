HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special buses for Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Erode

August 07, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 On account of the annual festival at Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, will be operating special buses from various places to the temple from August 9 to 13.

A release said buses would be operated from Erode, Bhavani, Guruvareddiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Ammapettai, Mettur, Kavundapadi, Bargur, Vellithiruppur and Ennamangalam to the temple.

The four-day festival would be held from August 9 to 12 in which over a lakh people from across the State and from nearby States are expected to participate. The festival was not conducted in the last three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cattle and horse exhibitions that draw huge crowds will also be held part of the festival.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.