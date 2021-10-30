Special buses for Deepavali from Nov. 1 to 8

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses from Salem and other districts in view of Deepavali from November 1 to 8.

A press release from R. Mohan, Managing Director, TNSTC Salem Division, said that special buses would be operated in the Chennai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Namakkal routes. Buses would be operated from Hosur to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Kumuli, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. Also, buses would be operated from Salem to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Hosur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

Likewise, additional buses would be operated from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri to other important cities. Based on the crowd, more buses would also be operated, the release added.

During the above days, town buses would be operated during night also.