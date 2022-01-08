Coimbatore

Special buses arranged for SSC examination in Coimbatore

The district administration has arranged special buses from railway station and Gandhipuram to transport candidates appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2020 – Tier II (descriptive type exam) on January 9 (Sunday).

A release from the administration said for the Staff Selection Commission examination to be held at the Coimbatore Corporation R.S. Puram West Girls’ Hr. Sec. School, between 11 a.m. and noon, the candidates should carry the admit card and another identity card.

At the time of inspection the candidates should show the identity cards, the release said and asked the candidates to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.


