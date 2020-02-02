Special Aadhaar camp at head post office

Special camp for Aadhaar enrolment and related services will be done at the registration centre functioning at the head post office on Gandhiji Road from February 1 to March 31.

The centre will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days where Aadhaar enrolment will be done at free of cost while corrections to the Aadhaar card will be carried out at a charge of ₹ 50.

Officials said that corrections including name, address, date of birth and photograph could be done at the centre for which documents like ration card, bank pass book, pan card, pensioner card, post office identification card, identity cards issued by educational institutions, nativity certificate, photo electoral identity card, receipt of three months of electricity bill, water tax and phone bill could be submitted.