SPCA to provide free pots to quench thirst of stray animals

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has joined hands with Water for Voiceless, a non-profit foundation, to provide free water pots to animal lovers to quench the thirst of stray animals.

The pots made of terracotta are of varying sizes for dogs, cows and birds and have special coating to prevent formation of algae. Animal lovers and volunteers can reach out to the SPCA for the pots.

Sanjay Tanesh, general secretary of the SPCA, says the initiative is taken up after the Water for Voiceless led a similar initiative for stray animals in Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai. “As the heat soars, stray animals become aggressive. It is important that water is made available to them, as there are no tangible sources of water in the already dried up water bodies,” says Mr.Tanesh.

Those registering with the SPCA will be given two pots, one for dogs and one for cows. Based on the demand, pots will be ordered from the potters in the vicinity or sourced and distributed locally. As a proof of usage, photos of the location of the pot and animals drinking water from it will have to be sent to the SPCA, says Tanesh.

The initiate is interest-driven, and in Phase I, Water for Voiceless has provided 100 terracotta pots to the SPCA. The SPCA is headed by the District Collector, who is the chairperson. It was dormant for long and was revived under Collector S.Prabhakar, a veterinary doctor himself.

The public may contact Mr. Tanesh on 97913 81308 or 96262 95650 to register to get the free pots. Also, companies and donors are invited to contribute to the initiative of the SPCA in its vaccination programmes, says Mr.Tanesh. The last date for registration is March 13, after which the distribution of pots will begin.