SPCA invites volunteers to feed street dogs

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeking to enrol volunteers to feed street dogs in Krishnagiri town limits. With the lockdown in place, the stray animals are out on the streets without any source of food, according to the SPCA.

Water bowls

Further, to prevent street animals from starvation, SPCA had taken up feeding of the dogs and setting up water bowls for the animals to drink to beat the extreme summer.

In Hosur, SPCA has already taken up feeding of street dogs through its line up of volunteers.

The SPCA, has similarly invited volunteers to help feed animals. The task would entail cooking of food provided by the SPCA and feeding the street dogs in various localities on a daily basis up to April 15.

SPCA will provide volunteers with raw materials and meat for cooking, vehicles to transport the food and feed the animals at different stops.

The volunteers will also be provided with protection gear, including badges, for movement during the lockdown. Teams of three persons will be assigned a area for feeding of the street dogs.

Interested youth and animal lovers in general are encouraged to volunteer for the task. Persons interested may contact Sanjay Tanesh, general secretary, SPCA on 97913 81308.