Spas, salons, beauty parlours and massage centres in Coimbatore city must obtain licence: Corporation Commissioner

May 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Beauty parlours, salons, spas and massage parlours were recently included under the trade licensing in Schedule IV under Section 438 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, according to a notification from the civic body’s Health Department.

Provisions were added as ‘Keeping a shaving or hairdressing saloon’ to issue licences for the said establishments.

An application for licence to run a beauty parlour, spa or massage parlour in the city limits should be submitted only after obtaining ‘No Objection Certificates’ from the Commissioner of Police or any officer authorised by the personnel, and the Corporation Health Officer, the notification read.

The annual licence fee structure for a non-air-conditioned hair-cutting salon or beauty parlour without partition or room is ₹200. It will be ₹1,000 for air-conditioned hair-cutting salon or beauty parlour without partition or room. And, ₹5,000 up to 500 sq. ft premise with partition or room or sauna or bathing facilities, ₹10,000 for 501 sq. ft to 1,000 sq. ft, and ₹15,000 for those above 1,000 sq. ft. The issue of the trade licence commenced on February 1, this year.

Conditions to get the licence include placing of CCTV cameras with recording facilities at the entry and exit points.

The conditions also stated that the outlets must be open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Operators must keep the external doors of the facility open during working hours and services are not to be provided behind locked doors. Engaging in any form of sexual activity on the premises is strictly prohibited. Maintenance of registers for clients with their mobile phone numbers is also mandatory.

The police can inspect the licence and registers of the establishments while taking action based on information about offences allegedly committed by the licensee or the employees violating laws. The premises can be closed by the licensing authority on the report of the police officer in the case of violation of the conditions or any offence relating to other laws in force, especially under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, only if proved through a court of law. The establishment strictly cannot violate conditions under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the statement said.