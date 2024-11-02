ADVERTISEMENT

SPARSH Outreach programme to be held

Published - November 02, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

SPARSH outreach programme for redressal of pension-related grievances for ex-servicemen and their families is scheduled to be held here on November 6.

The grievances redressal on pension and other related issues is being conducted at the zonal level for Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri here at the SVV Marriage Hall.

The SPARSH Outreach Programme is being organised at the behest of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) from 9 a.m.

Collector K.M. Sarayu has called upon the ex-servicemen and their families to participate in the outreach and redress their grievaces.

