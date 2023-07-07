HamberMenu
SPARSH outreach programme held in the Nilgiris

July 07, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area organised the SPARSH Outreach Programme for identifying and redressing grievances of pensioners from the Tri-Services (Army, Navy and Air Force, including defence civilian pensioners) of the Nilgiris district.

According to a release, the Madras Regimental Centre organised an event for the Defence pensioners at Shrinagesh Barracks. Major General Rajendra Rai, DSSC Wellington, addressed the veterans, veer naris, widows and gallantry awardees. He spoke about the role of SPARSH in simplifying the process of pension from sanctioning to disbursement. He also explained the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence in disbursement of “One Rank One Pension” arrears.

Around 583 pensioners from various districts of Tamil Nadu attended the programme, the release said.

