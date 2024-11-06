 />
SPARSH outreach programme for ex-servicemen held

Published - November 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
SPARSH Outreach programme for Ex-servicemen grievances redressal was held in Krishnagiri under the aegis of the Controller of Defence Accounts in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 06 November 2024.

SPARSH Outreach programme for Ex-servicemen grievances redressal was held in Krishnagiri under the aegis of the Controller of Defence Accounts in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 06 November 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

District Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated SPARSH outreach programme to hear pension-related grievances of ex-servicemen and their families here on Wednesday.

The meeting was conducted for the ex-servicemen of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Thirupathur districts here at SVV marriage hall, and was organised jointly under the aegis of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Dakshin Bharat area, and the office of ex-servicemen welfare.

SPARSH outreach is an annual event for the identification of the pensioners of the three armed services/and their dependants and the redressal of pension-related grievances. Earlier, inaugurating the programme, Collector Sarayu said, the district was second only to Vellore with over 13,000 pensioners from the armed services. The outreach was a reversal of pensioners being forced to go around offices for grievances redressal, Collector Sarayu said.

Such outreach programmes also cut down the costs of travel and the accompanying hardships for pensioners if they were to travel up to Chennai. Collector Sarayu urged the pensioners to avail such camps. Further, pension-related grievances and complaints may also be lodged on WhatsApp on 8807380165.

