Sparsh outreach programme conducted for tri-service defence pensioners in Coimbatore

Published - November 26, 2024 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mass Sparsh outreach programme was organised in Coimbatore on Tuesday by the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, for Life Certificate identification of tri-service defence pensioners (Army, Navy, Air Force) and for the resolution of their pension related grievances.

More than 800 tri-service pensioners and family pensioners participated in the camp conducted in association with HQ Dakshin Bharat Area and Zilla Sainik Board, at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science.

Prompt action was taken on the grievances of the pensioners and cheques totalling ₹22 lakh were issued as pension arrears.

T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, made a detailed presentation on the applications in the ‘SPARSH’ scheme and their importance. R. Sundar , Joint Management Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and B.L. Shivakumar, College Principal, took part in the event as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Separate counters were operated for the tri-service pensioners for digital annual life proof identification, Aadhaar renewal, and rectifying doubts in One Rank One Pension scheme.

