“Space exploration pushes the boundaries of human potential”

Updated - September 01, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma (right) spoke at the “Transforming India Conclave 2024” at SSVM World School in Coimbatore on September 1, 2024.

Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma (right) spoke at the “Transforming India Conclave 2024” at SSVM World School in Coimbatore on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Space exploration is more than a scientific endeavour. It is a testament to the relentless pursuit for knowledge, said Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Speaking at the three-day “Transforming India Conclave 2024” on the theme “Resilient Today, Sustainable Tomorrow”, organised at SSVM World School, he said exploring the cosmos pushed the boundaries of human potential.

Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, joined Mr. Sharma for a discussion on “Beyond Earth: Navigating the Cosmos and Inspiring a Nation’s Future.” According to Manimekalai Mohan, founder and Managing Trustee, SSVM Group of Institutions, the Conclave was to foster a culture of resilience and sustainability among the youth.

Social entrepreneur and global humanitarian Dushyant Savadia spoke on “Pioneering Sustainable Pathways for Tomorrow.” He said that sustainability was a collective responsibility.

Rupinder Singh Sodi, president of the Indian Dairy Association, transforming rural India went beyond the dairy industry. It was about blending innovation with traditional knowledge to uplift communities.

The event will conclude on September 3.

