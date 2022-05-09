SP warns college students against unruly behaviour in Salem

Superintendent of Police for Salem M. Sree Abhinav warned a few college students who were recently held for unruly behaviour on Salem Ghat road of action.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, a few persons were found dancing on Yercaud Ghat Road, parking their car along the road. Traffic was disturbed for a while and motorists complained about this with the Salem District Police.

Police personnel found that they were college students. Considering the future of the students, Mr. Sree Abhinav interacted with the students and their family members and counselled them against indulging in such acts that caused nuisance to the public.

The SP said eight students were identified and their parents were called along with the students. Besides advising them, the SP warned that stern legal action would be taken against persons who indulged in such activities in future.