SP visit brings cheer to tribal villagers

SALEM

23 July 2020 19:57 IST

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger visited a tribal village at Palamalai here recently. The visit brought cheers to villagers as its the first time in over 10 years a senior police official had reached out to them.

Dr. Ganiger along with senior police officials trekked to the village in Palamalai, near Kollathur here, as part of a combing operation and to sensitise the villagers on possession of illegal guns and other issues. According to the police, there are 18 villages in Palamalai and there are no proper roads to reach the place.

The SP along with ADSP V. Anbu and other senior police officials advised the villagers to surrender illegal guns, if they have any, and alert police if any unknown persons visit the villages. Dr. Ganiger also distributed relief kits to 80 families and heard their grievances.

Dr. Ganiger said, “the village was untouched in our combing and surveillance drives, hence the visit was made. The villagers have requested for proper roads as they have to trek several kilometres to reach school. They requested for proper roads, better facilities at the primary health centre and upgrading the school here to higher secondary level.” She added that she would take up the issues with the district administration and steps would be taken to address their grievances.

She also extended support to a Class 10 student S. Jayanthi, who expressed interest to become a civil service officer during the visit. Dr. Ganiger invited the student to her office and offered her books to prepare for the examinations.