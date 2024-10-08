ADVERTISEMENT

S.P. Velumani leads protests against rising electricity charges and property taxes in Coimbatore

Published - October 08, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister S.P. Velumani led a protest organised by the AIADMK in Coimbatore on Tuesday, demanding the revocation of the recent hike in property tax and peak hour electricity charges.

The demonstration took place in front of the Kuniyamuthur bus stand, with hundreds participating to express their concerns over rising property tax and electricity rates.

The former minister criticised the significant increase in property tax across Tamil Nadu, stating it has risen by 100% to 150% in municipal and rural areas. He highlighted that the tax has been raised annually by 6%, with penalties of 1% for late payments, adding that electricity rates have also surged, causing substantial hardship for residents.

He noted that during the previous AIADMK administration, no taxes were increased even during the pandemic, despite the government’s financial challenges. In contrast, he accused the current DMK government of imposing higher property tax and electricity charges.

Emphasising the impact on local businesses, Mr. Velumani stated that many industries in Coimbatore are struggling and may relocate to other States due to increased electricity tariffs. He urged the Central and State governments to cancel the peak hour electricity charges to protect local enterprises.

AIADMK members staged human chain protests at 100 locations throughout Coimbatore district against the tax hikes.

