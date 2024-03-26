ADVERTISEMENT

Sowmiya Anbumani’s affidavit shows assets worth ₹60 crore

March 26, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK candidate for Dharmapuri Sowmiya Anbumani in her affidavit has reported the value of movable assets and immovable assets at ₹12.05 crore and ₹48.18 crore respectively. Her total annual income of ₹1.82 crore including agricultural income of ₹28 lakh for the fiscal 2022-23.

According to the affidavit, the annual income of the Rajya Sabha member and her spouse Anbumani Ramadoss was ₹12.13 lakh as per the affidavit, for the corresponding year.

The affidavit also reported Ms. Sowmiya’s shareholdings with a cumulative book value of ₹5.46 crore. The candidate’s cash in the bank was ₹75.69 lakh. Included in the immovable assets held by the candidate was jewellery worth ₹12.05 crore and three cars.

The cumulative value of land and buildings owned as declared by the candidate in her affidavit was ₹48.18 crore. The liabilities by way of loans declared was ₹9.15 crore.

