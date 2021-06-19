Southwest monsoon: 23 places identified as vulnerable in Salem dist.

Salem

19 June 2021 22:31 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham reviewed precautionary measures to be taken for Southwest monsoon and asked officials to take necessary steps at vulnerable places here.

In a release, he said that 23 places have been identified as vulnerable in the district and disaster management teams headed by Deputy Collectors, including officials from various departments have been formed to take precautionary measures at these places.

According to a release, disaster management teams have also been formed at taluk level under thasildhars.

Mr. Karmegham said in a release that officials have been advised to keep JCB and tree cutting machines in ready state and Fire department has been advised to conduct mock drills at vulnerable places.

Athorities have also been advised to desilt water channels strengthen bunds of water bodies here.