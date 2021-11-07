Southern Rly. to operate special trains

COIMBATORE

07 November 2021 21:55 IST

The Souther n Railway will operate special unreserved passenger train between Coimbatore and Palani from November 10.

According to a press release, with a composition of 12 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged) train no. 06463 Coimbatore – Palani Unreserved Express Special will run from November 10 and train no. 06462 Palani – Coimbatore Express Special will run from November 11.

The train will leave Coimbatore station at 2.10 p.m. and reach Palani at 4.40 p.m. It will pass through Podanur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Gomangalam, Udumalpet, Maivadi Road, and Pushpattu. It will leave Palani at 11.15 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 2 p.m.

The press release added that with a composition of eight general second class and two luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged) train no. 06419 Coimbatore – Pollachi Express Special will run from November 13 on all days of the week, except Sundays.

Train no. 06420 Pollachi – Coimbatore Express Special will run from November 14 on all days, except Saturdays. The train will leave Coimbatore at 6.15 p.m. and reach Pollachi at 7.45 p.m. It will leave Pollachi at 7.25 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 8.40 p.m., via Podanur and Kinathukadavu.

A special train (06731/06732) between Palakkad and Pollachi will be operated six days a week.

Train no. 06731 will leave Palakkad at 4.55 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 6.30 a.m. on all days, except Saturdays, from November 14. Train no. 06732 will leave Pollachi at 8.50 p.m. and reach Palakkad at 10.30 p.m. on all days, except Sundays, from November 13.