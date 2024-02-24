Southern Railway’s plan to divert trains opposed

February 24, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, Coimbatore Railway Struggle Committee and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) are planning to organise a series of protests against the Southern Railway’s move to divert trains via Irugur - Podanur, skipping Coimbatore Junction.

Due to platform constraints and time taken by trains to cross Coimbatore Junction, the railways is planning to divert the following pairs of trains via Irugur - Podanur— 22639/22640 Alleppey - Chennai Central, 12625/12626 Thiruvananthapuram Central - New Delhi Super Fast Express, 22503/22504 Kanyakumari - Dibrugarh Express, 22969/22970 Ernakulam - Patna Junction, 22677/22678 Kochuveli - Yeshwantpur Express, 22643-22644 Ernakulam - Patna Express.

Railway sources said that on an average a train takes 40 to 45 minutes to travel through Coimbatore from Podanur to Irugur, whereas the time taken on the Podanur - Irugur route is 10 to 15 minutes.

TPDK leader K. Ramakrishnan and RAAC convenor R. Raveendran said that the Railway’s move to divert trains would be fought tooth and nail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.