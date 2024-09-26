Southern Railway’s Palakkad preference over Coimbatore for extending passenger service annoys travellers in Kongu region

A circular of the Southern Railway proposing extension of the unreserved Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi passenger train to Palakkad, contrary to the expectation of the travelling public in Delta and Kongu regions that the train will be extended to Coimbatore Junction has caused shock and dismay among the travelling public.

The circular was issued recently by the Transportation branch of the Headquarters office, Southern Railway, seeking advice from the Tiruchi Division on the feasibility for extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai passenger up to Pollachi, Palakkad Town Railway Station.

Representing passenger associations in the region, the Residents’ Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), has shot off a letter to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing their shock over the issue.

The demand by the rail passenger associations for starting an unreserved passenger train service from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu was under the consideration of the Southern Railways, but to the “utter shock of the passengers” the proposal had been made for extending the train to Palakkad from Pollachi, instead of Coimbatore.

During December 2021, the Tiruchendur Express operated till then to Pollachi was extended to Palakkad as against the expectation that it would be routed to Coimbatore. The Railways had extended this train to Palakkad in spite of the strong protest by Lok Sabha MPs representing Pollachi, Coimbatore and Nilgiris constituencies, and four MLAs in the region, RAAC Hon. Secretary R. Raveendran pointed out in the letter.

Passengers of Coimbatore district and Western region of Tamil Nadu have been subjected to “sufferings” and “strongly condemn” such actions by the Southern Railways, the letter said, copies of which were also addressed to the Railway Board, General Manager of Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division, and Divisional Railway Manager of Tiruchi Division.

Representatives of rail passengers’ associations in the Delta region have also been seeking for long a day-time daily service to Coimbatore via Kumbakonam and Palani.

Earlier this year, Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA, had, in a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh, placed the request for start of a direct train service between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai via Palani. Extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur Express to Coimbatore via Tiruchi, Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi will fulfil the long-pending demand of the passengers in both Kongu and Delta regions, Ms. Vanathi had said in the letter.