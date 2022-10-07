Southern Railway to run weekly special train

The Southern Railway will run a pair of weekly special trains between Yesvantpur in Karnataka and Kannur in Kerala via Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, from October 12 to November 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will stop at Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thalassery.

The weekly special (06283) will leave Yesvantpur at 7.40 a.m. on Wednesdays from October 12 to November 2 (four services) to reach Kannur at 8.30 p.m. the same day. The train will halt at Tirupattur at 10.18-10.20 a.m.; Salem at 12-12.02 p.m.; Erode at 1-1.05 p.m.; Tiruppur at 1.48-1.50 p.m.; and Coimbatore – 2.35-2.40 p.m.

Train No. 06284 will leave Kannur at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays to reach Yesvantpur at 1 p.m. the next day. The service on Thursdays will stop at Coimbatore 4.13-4.15 a.m., Tiruppur at 4.58-5 a.m., Erode at 5.55-6 a.m., Salem at 6.52-6.55 a.m., and Tirupattur at 8.20-8.22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train has 19 coaches — two AC two-tier, six AC three-tier, seven sleeper class and four general second class coaches.