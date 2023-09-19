ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway to operate weekly specials between Mettupalayam and Tirunelveli Junction from Oct. 2 to Nov. 26

September 19, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The Southern Railway has announced that weekly-special trains will be operated between Tirunelveli Junction and Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Rajapalayam, from October 1 to November 26, to clear extra rush of passengers.

The Tirunelveli Junction – Mettupalayam service (Train No. 06030) will depart at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reach the destination at 7.30 a.m. the following day. Arrival/ departure timings at Pollachi Junction - 4.45 a.m./ 4.47 a.m.; Kinathukadavu - 5.09 a.m./ 5.10 a.m.

In the return direction, the Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction weekly special (No. 06029) will depart at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays and reach the destination at 7.45 a.m. the following day.

Arrival/ departure timings at Kinathukadavu - 9.17 p.m./ 9.18 p.m.; Pollachi Junction - 10.03 p.m./ 10.05 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam, Pavoorchathiram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankaran Kovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchathram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi Junction, Kinattukkadavu, Podanur Junction and Coimbatore Junction.

Composition (LHB Rake): AC 2-tier coach- 1, AC 3-tier coaches- 2, sleeper class coaches -7 general second class coaches-3, second class- cum- luggage/brake van with accommodation for Divyangjan-1 and luggage-cum-brake van coaches -1

