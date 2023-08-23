Southern Railway to operate three special trains to clear Onam rush

August 23, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three special trains announced by the Southern Railway to clear the extra rush of traffic in view of Onam will address the needs of travelling public in the western districts of Tamil Nadu.

The trains in Tambaram-Mangalore Central, Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal(SMVT), Bengaluru- Kochuveli, and Secunderabad-Kollam sections will have stoppages at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, in both directions. SMVT Bengauluru– Kochuveli special train will have its stoppage at Podanur.

Tambaram – Mangalore Central Special Train (No.06049) will depart from Tambaram at 3.30 p.m. on August 26 and September 2, and reach Mangalore Central at 9.30 a.m. the following day. On its return, it will depart from Mangalore Central at 11 p.m. on August 27 and September 3, and reach Tambaram at 3.15 p.m. the next day.

The SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli special train will depart from Bengaluru at 2.05 p.m. on August 24 and reach Kochuveli at 7.15 a.m. the following day. In the return direction, it will depart from Kochuveli at 6.05 p.m. on August 25 and reach Bengaluru at 11 a.m. the following day.

The Secunderabad-Kollam special train will depart from Secunderabad at 5.50 p.m. on August 25 and reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart from Kollam at 7 p.m. on August 27 and reach Secunderabad at 11.50 p.m. the next day.

