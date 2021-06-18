Southern Railway restores eight train services

SALEM

18 June 2021 23:22 IST

The Southern Railway will be restoring eight train services in various routes from June 20, a release said.

According to a release, services of Train no.02695 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram daily special train, Train no.02639 Chennai Central – Alappuzha Daily special train, Train no.02671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Daily special train, Train No.02668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil daily special train would resume from June 20.

Services of Train no.02696 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Central daily special train, Train No.02640 Alappuzha – Chennai Central daily special train, Train No.02672 Mettupalayam – Chennai Central daily special train, Train No.02667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore daily special train wouldresume from June 21, a release said.

