Southern Railway reminded to reconstitute of Kinathukkadavu-Pollachi section to Salem Division  

Votaries of railway infrastructure development in Coimbatore have expressed concern over the Southern Railway’s delay in reassigning the Kinathukkadavu-Pollachi section to the Salem Division, which they believe would benefit passengers.

Despite the Coimbatore region generating the highest revenue for the Railways, this long-standing demand has yet to be addressed, lamented J. Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum and former Member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee. He pointed out that no other district has railway lines under the jurisdiction of three different divisions.

Currently, Podanur is part of the Salem Division, Kinathukkadavu falls under the Palakkad Division, and the area east of Pollachi Junction is governed by the Madurai Division. “It is common practice for a railway zone or division to transfer sections to another division for operational, maintenance, or other practical reasons,” Mr. Sathish noted.

The South Central Railway, a month ago, had sought the Railway Board’s approval to transfer the 203 km Akola-Khandwa section to the Central Railway. The General Manager of Central Railway had agreed to take over the Akola-Khandwa section from the South Central Railway, including the SCR portion of Akola Station. In his representation to the Railway Board, the General Manager of South Central Railway said the operational and maintenance benefits of the proposed transfer had been highlighted in detail in earlier letters.

Mr. Sathish urged the General Manager of Southern Railway to take similar action, suggesting that reassigning the Kinathukkadavu-Pollachi Junction Section to the Salem Division would facilitate the restoration of trains that operated to the southern districts during the Metre-Gauge era. Additionally, it would enable the introduction of daily MEMU train services from Pollachi to Mettupalayam via Coimbatore Junction, he said.

