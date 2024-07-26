Southern Railway opens new goods shed at Vanjipalayam near Tiruppur

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has opened a new goods shed at Vanjipalaiyam on the Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch, 8 km from Tiruppur.

This goods shed has been provided with upgraded infrastructure at ₹16.71 crore and is equipped with modern facilities that will benefit traders sending or receiving cargo.

The infrastructure at Vanjipalaiyam railway station has been upgraded. The length of two railway tracks has been increased and electronic Interlocking facility provided to ensure safety in train movements.

The goods shed can handle full length goods trains consisting of 42 wagons and is open for booking of inward and outward goods. The working hours is 06.00 hrs – 22.00 hrs.

This new terminal at Vanjipalayam has been notified as an alternative for the goods shed at Tiruppur. Customers booking consignments through this terminal are being offered an incentive on terminal charges at the rate of ₹20 per tonne. This is being done to reduce the congestion at Tiruppur goods shed and to attract customers to Vanjipalaiyam.

