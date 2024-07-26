GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway opens new goods shed at Vanjipalayam near Tiruppur

Published - July 26, 2024 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has opened a new goods shed at Vanjipalaiyam on the Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch, 8 km from Tiruppur.

This goods shed has been provided with upgraded infrastructure at ₹16.71 crore and is equipped with modern facilities that will benefit traders sending or receiving cargo.

The infrastructure at Vanjipalaiyam railway station has been upgraded. The length of two railway tracks has been increased and electronic Interlocking facility provided to ensure safety in train movements.

The goods shed can handle full length goods trains consisting of 42 wagons and is open for booking of inward and outward goods. The working hours is 06.00 hrs – 22.00 hrs.

This new terminal at Vanjipalayam has been notified as an alternative for the goods shed at Tiruppur. Customers booking consignments through this terminal are being offered an incentive on terminal charges at the rate of ₹20 per tonne. This is being done to reduce the congestion at Tiruppur goods shed and to attract customers to Vanjipalaiyam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.