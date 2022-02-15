Southern Railway GM visits Mettupalayam Railway Station

The General Manager (additional in-charge) of Southern Railway A.K. Agarwal on Tuesday visited Mettupalayam Railway Station in Coimbatore district.

Sources privy to the development said he inspected the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) and travelled to Coonoor in a special train from Mettupalayam. This was his first visit to the NMR section after becoming the GM (additional in-charge) of Southern Railway. Officials from Salem Division including Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan were present, sources said.

DRUCC member P. Rajendran said he submitted a petition to Mr. Agarwal requesting train services from Mettupalayam to Rameswaram and to provide five MEMU train services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam for working professionals. The petition also requested the improvement of facilities at Mettupalayam Railway Station, he said.