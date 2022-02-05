Southern Railway GM lays emphasis on safety, punctuality of trains

05 February 2022 18:21 IST

SALEM General Manager of Integral Coach Factory and Southern Railway A.K. Agarwal in a meeting with the officials has laid emphasis on safety in train operations, freight loading and punctuality. He discussed various aspects of the performance of the Salem Division on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr. Agarwal inspected the passenger amenities available at the station and enquired about the ongoing development works on platform No.5.

Accompanied by A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager and P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mr. Agarwal, inspected the tracks in the yard and also paid special attention to the points and crossings..He also inaugurated a battery car service.

