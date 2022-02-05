Coimbatore

Southern Railway GM lays emphasis on safety, punctuality of trains

A.K. Agarwal (left), General Manager, Integral Coach Factory and Southern Railway, inspecting the railway track in Salem on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_EMAIL

SALEM General Manager of Integral Coach Factory and Southern Railway A.K. Agarwal in a meeting with the officials has laid emphasis on safety in train operations, freight loading and punctuality. He discussed various aspects of the performance of the Salem Division on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr. Agarwal inspected the passenger amenities available at the station and enquired about the ongoing development works on platform No.5.

Accompanied by A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager and P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mr. Agarwal, inspected the tracks in the yard and also paid special attention to the points and crossings..He also inaugurated a battery car service.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 7:26:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/southern-railway-gm-lays-emphasis-on-safety-punctuality-of-trains/article38383503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY