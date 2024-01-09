GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway GM inspects works at Coimbatore North, Tiruppur stations

January 09, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh on Tuesday inspected the station redevelopment works at Coimbatore North and Tiruppur railway stations, being carried out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additional passenger amenities such as lift and waiting room for passengers are coming up in the Coimbatore North Station. A wider foot-overbridge is also being constructed. The main entrance of the station is also being modified and developed, according to a press release.

At Tiruppur station, Platform No.1 is being widened. Lifts have also been provided for passengers to conveniently access the new, wider foot-overbridge. The main entry and the circulating area of the station is being redeveloped and beautified. Parking Area for two-wheelers and vehicles is being upgraded so that more vehicles can be accommodated, the release adds.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.