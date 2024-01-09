Southern Railway GM inspects works at Coimbatore North, Tiruppur stations

January 09, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh on Tuesday inspected the station redevelopment works at Coimbatore North and Tiruppur railway stations, being carried out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additional passenger amenities such as lift and waiting room for passengers are coming up in the Coimbatore North Station. A wider foot-overbridge is also being constructed. The main entrance of the station is also being modified and developed, according to a press release.

At Tiruppur station, Platform No.1 is being widened. Lifts have also been provided for passengers to conveniently access the new, wider foot-overbridge. The main entry and the circulating area of the station is being redeveloped and beautified. Parking Area for two-wheelers and vehicles is being upgraded so that more vehicles can be accommodated, the release adds.