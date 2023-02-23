ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway conducts meeting with MPs in Salem

February 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh conducting a meeting with MPs in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway plans to redevelop the Coimbatore Railway Junction, said General Manager of Southern Railway, R.N. Singh, here on Thursday at a meeting with Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the constituencies that come under the Salem Division.

The General Manager apprised the MPs of various aspects of Southern Railway’s working, detailing the achievements and development of various passenger amenities. Major infrastructural development projects that had been completed in Salem Division were also highlighted. He also explained the ongoing projects in the division and the works proposed.

Plans were under way for the redevelopment of the Coimbatore Junction. Moreover, 15 railway stations in Salem Division were to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he said.

The MPs held discussions on various aspects related to train services, stoppages, passenger facilities, acquisition of land for railway projects, and expeditious completion of railway projects. They also offered suggestions for the improvement of services and the development of the Salem Division.

MPs P.R. Natarajan (Coimbatore), A.K.P. Chinraj (Namakkal), A. Ganeshamurthi (Erode), S.R. Parthiban (Salem), S. Senthil Kumar (Dharmapuri), and K. Subbarayan (Tiruppur), Salem Railway Division Manager A. Gautam Srinivas, and the Principal Head of the Departments of Southern Railway participated in the meeting.

