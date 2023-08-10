Southern Railway announces Onam special trains to clear festival rush

August 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced Onam special trains to cater to the Western districts of Tamil Nadu, to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06046 Ernakulam Junction – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will depart at 9 p.m. on August 24 and 31, and September 7, and reach Chennai Central at 11.30 a.m. the following day.

Train No. 06045 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special will depart at 3.10 p.m. on August 25, and September 1 and 8, to reach Ernakulam at 3 a.m. the following day.

The stoppages will be Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad Junction, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Arakkonam.

The Ernakulam Junction – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will have an additional stoppage at Perambur.

Train No. 06041 Tambaram – Mangaluru Junction Festival Special will depart at 1.30 p.m. on August 22 and 29, and on September 5, and reach the destination the following day at 6.45 a.m.

Train No. 06042 Mangaluru Junction - Tambaram Festival Special depart at 10 a.m. on August 23 and 30, and on September 6, and reach Tambaram at 4.45 a.m. the following day.

The stoppages will be Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palakkad Junction, Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, Kuttipuram, Tirur, Ferok, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod.

Train No.06083 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special will depart at 6.05 p.m. on August 22 and 29, and September 5, to reach the destination at 10.55 a.m. the following day.

Train No.06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Weekly Special Train will depart at 12.45 p.m. on August 23 and 30, and September 6, to reach the destination at 6 a.m. the next day.

The stoppages will be Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad Junction, Pothanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.