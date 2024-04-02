Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of train services

April 02, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of a few train services.

The changes are as follows: 06813 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Junction Passenger Special Train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 10.55 a.m., will be cancelled on April 4.

06814 Coimbatore Junction – Mettupalayam Passenger Special Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 a.m., will be cancelled on April 4.

06817 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Junction Passenger Special Train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 4.45 p.m., will be cancelled on April 6.

06010 Coimbatore Junction – Mettupalayam Passenger Special Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 5.55 p.m., will be cancelled on April 6.

13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express of April 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13 will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route, and skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the train will be given a stoppage of three minutes duration at Podanur Junction.

12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express of April 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13 will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route, and will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the train will be given a stoppage of three minutes duration at Podanur Junction.