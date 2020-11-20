Southern Naval Command chief inaugurates Naval Communication Network Centre

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, receiving the guard of honour at INS Agrani, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

20 November 2020 00:18 IST

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), inaugurated a new Naval Communication Network Centre at the INS Agrani, the Leadership and Management Training Establishment of the Indian Navy, here on Thursday.

The SNC chief reviewed the training infrastructure of the establishment and received the guard of honour, said an official release. He was on a two-day annual inspection visit to INS Agrani which concluded on Thursday.

During the visit, he interacted with naval personnel, including defence civilian employees, and highlighted the important role played by the unit in imparting leadership and management skills to the under-trainees, the release said.

Sapana Chawla, president of Navy Wives Welfare Association, Southern Region, who accompanied the Vice Admiral, inaugurated the newly constructed multi-purpose audio-visual room-cum-computer lab at the Navy Children School, Coimbatore.

She also inaugurated the Single Officers’ in-living accommodation at the Naval Officers Mess, Agrani, and interacted with the women of the establishment, said the release.