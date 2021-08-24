South West Monsoon rainfall deficit extends to August

Coimbatore

24 August 2021 00:02 IST

Three weeks into August 2021, the South West Monsoon story in Coimbatore is a repetition of the two previous months – deficit rainfall.

As of August 23, the district had received 17.5mm rainfall in two working days. This excludes the 3.5mm received till 4 p.m. August 23. Even after adding the day’s rainfall, the district had thus far received only 21mm rainfall, which is well below the rainfall it was supposed to receive this month – 30.7mm, said Prof. S.P. Ramanathan, Head, Agro Climate Research Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

In June and July the rainfall deficit for the district was more than 50% in that in the first of the South West Monsoon month, the district had received 15 mm as against the normal 42.8mm and in July it had received 30.5mm as against 68.5mm.

Advertising

Advertising

The prediction for August 24 was that it would rain and the maximum could be 25mm, he said and added the forecast for the next few days would be available on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the water level in the Siruvani Reservoir stood at 33.30 feet. The full reservoir level is 49.50 feet.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said the civic body supplied Siruvani water once in four to six days and at present there was no difficulty in supplying water but if the trend continued the Corporation would find it difficult to supply water post January 2022.

The Corporation supplied the water to around 25 wards in full and another 10-15 wards in part.