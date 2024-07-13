South Korean companies keen on collaborating with Indian partners

South Korea is willing to partner with Indian companies, especially those in the agriculture sector, for technology collaborations, said Calvin Yi, Chief Executive Officer of Wevio Global Group.

Mr. Yi told The Hindu on Saturday that South Korea is strong in technology and is willing to partner with Indian companies on the technology front initially and gradually invest. At present, there are projects shaping up in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka with a “handful of companies”, he said.

As many as 16 South Korean companies related to agriculture and food processing sector are participating in the five-day Agri Intex trade fair organised in Coimbatore by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association till July 15. They have displayed machinery and agri inputs and are supported by the Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency and Korea Agriculture Machinery Industry Cooperative.

A press release from the Wevio Global Group said the delegation is organised by Mr. Yi, who is also the Ambassador of Korea Business Federation of SMEs (KBIZ) for India and USA. LeeHwa Industry, a food processing machinery manufacturer, has signed a partnership with an Indian company at the trade fair for $ half a million.

The Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency is conducting trial projects in India for the fourth year through various agencies, Universities and Wevio Global and is willing to explore such partnerships with more institutions, said a press release from Wevio. The group is also entering into MoUs with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in India and agricultural societies, it said.

