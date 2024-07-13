GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korean companies keen on collaborating with Indian partners

Published - July 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

South Korea is willing to partner with Indian companies, especially those in the agriculture sector, for technology collaborations, said Calvin Yi, Chief Executive Officer of Wevio Global Group.

Mr. Yi told The Hindu on Saturday that South Korea is strong in technology and is willing to partner with Indian companies on the technology front initially and gradually invest. At present, there are projects shaping up in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka with a “handful of companies”, he said.

As many as 16 South Korean companies related to agriculture and food processing sector are participating in the five-day Agri Intex trade fair organised in Coimbatore by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association till July 15. They have displayed machinery and agri inputs and are supported by the Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency and Korea Agriculture Machinery Industry Cooperative.

A press release from the Wevio Global Group said the delegation is organised by Mr. Yi, who is also the Ambassador of Korea Business Federation of SMEs (KBIZ) for India and USA. LeeHwa Industry, a food processing machinery manufacturer, has signed a partnership with an Indian company at the trade fair for $ half a million.

The Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency is conducting trial projects in India for the fourth year through various agencies, Universities and Wevio Global and is willing to explore such partnerships with more institutions, said a press release from Wevio. The group is also entering into MoUs with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in India and agricultural societies, it said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / South Korea / manufacturing and engineering / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.