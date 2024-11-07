 />
Health Department ramps up mosquito control measures in Coimbatore

Published - November 07, 2024 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sporadic showers from the northeast monsoon has prompted the Health Department and local bodies to carry out source reduction works to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Balusamy said domestic breeding checkers have intensified source reduction works across the district, covering rural areas and Corporation limits.

Each of the 12 district blocks employs 20 domestic breeding checkers, while town panchayats have 10 each, and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has engaged 1,200. Municipalities deploy additional workers as required in each ward.

“The Department receives consolidated data of inpatient (IP) fever cases on a daily basis. Domestic breeding checkers are deployed in these areas for source reduction activities, including fogging,” Dr. Balusamy said.

These checkers identify materials and places that serve as potential mosquito breeding sites. Residents have been urged to prevent rainwater accumulation in items such as discarded containers, tyres, plant trays, coconut shells, and tea cups. Stagnant water on terraces or in open containers and barrels left uncovered for extended periods also risk mosquito breeding.

According to Dr. Balusamy, fever cases have shown a declining trend, and dengue numbers remain stable without a concerning increase.

“As many as 36 fever camps are being conducted on a daily basis in Coimbatore rural, with each block having three camps. A total of 32 fever camps are being conducted in the Corporation areas,” added Dr. Balusamy.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Coimbatore / health / Monsoon

