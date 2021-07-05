SOPs will be followed at tourist spots: Minister

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) would be followed at tourist spots and only 50% of capacity would be allowed to visit places.

Dr. Mathiventhan distributed ration kits to migrant labourers at an event at district collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that visitors would be checked for temperature. He said that details regarding visitors would also be collected at these places. Some tourism spots are yet to opened due to maintenance works, he said.

He also said that decision has not been taken yet on conducting Valvil Ori Vizha at Kolli Hills.

The Minister said that discussions are on with telecommunication companies for better internet connectivity for online classes for students at Mullukuruchi and other rural areas here. Since the range of a telecommunication tower is five km., they are considering setting up a mobile telecommunication tower for ensuring better connectivity.