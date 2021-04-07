Some voters cast tendered vote

C. Saravanan cast his tendered vote at a polling booth at Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency in Erode on Tuesday.

07 April 2021 00:42 IST

They find that their vote is already cast; flag the issue with presiding officer

When some of the voters, who went to the polling station on Tuesday, found that their votes were already cast, they cast their tendered vote.

Two voters cast tendered votes within Tiruppur North Assembly constituency under Section 49P of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Election officials said that a voter named Shanthi cast her tendered vote at the polling station in Corporation Middle School, Ramakrishnapuram, and another voter named Selvaraj cast his tendered vote at S.S.A Corporation Middle School in A.S. Pandit Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

These two voters found out that someone had already voted in her/his name at the respective polling stations and they resorted to exercising their franchise after flagging the issue with the respective presiding officers.

According to Section 49P of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, if a voter realises that someone has already voted in her name, she can approach the presiding officer at the polling booth and flag the issue.

After answering the presiding officer’s questions about her identity satisfactorily, the voter will be allowed to cast a tendered vote.

Tendered votes are cast on ballot papers, sealed and locked away. These votes are useful when the margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up is slim. However, if the difference is large, tendered votes are not counted.

Vimala, who had gone to the polling station at Koundampalayam at about 11.30 a.m., was told that her vote was cast.

Her mother, husband, and son, who accompanied her, were able to exercise their franchise.

“I was threatened by a policeman and I refused to move from the polling station. The officials asked me to cast tendered vote,” she alleged. She demanded that her vote should also be counted as there was no mistake on her part.

A 32-year-old elector, whose vote was cast by somebody, invoked 49P of The Conduct of Election Rules, and cast his tendered vote at a polling booth at Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency.

C. Saravanan of Kenjanur Housing Unit in Sathyamangalam is working as a junior assistant at the Department of Information and Public Relations Office at the Erode Collectorate.

On Tuesday, he went to the polling booth at Government High School at Kenjanur only to learn that his vote had already been cast. Shocked by it, he questioned the presiding officer and said that he was working at the Collectorate and displayed his government identity card.

Later, the officer pacified him and he filled up Form 17B of Rule 49P and cast his tendered vote.

(With inputs from R. Akileish in Tiruppur, V.S. Palaniappan and M. Soundariya Preetha in Coimbatore and S.P. Saravanan in Erode)