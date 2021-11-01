Coimbatore

Some trains to have additional coaches to clear festival rush

Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that a few trains will be augmented with additional coaches to clear the rush of passengers travelling ahead of Deepavali.

The trains to get the additional coach are: Train No. 02668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil special departing from Coimbatore Junction from October 30 till November 8 and Train No. 02667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Junction special departing from Nagercoil from October 31 till November 9 will each have three additional coaches – two sleeper class coaches and one general second class coach. Train Nos. 06616/06615 Coimbatore – Mannargudi – Coimbatore special will have one sleeper class coach each from November 2 to November 9. Similarly, Train No.02084/02083 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore ‘Jan Shatabdi’ special will be operated with two additional second class chair car coaches on November 1, 2, 3 and 7.

Train Nos. 02680/02679 Coimbatore – Chennai Central – Coimbatore ‘Intercity’ special will have one additional second class Chair car coach on November 3 and 7.

Train No. 06618 Coimbatore – Rameswaram weekly special leaving Coimbatore Jn. on November 2 and Train No. 06617 Rameswaram – Coimbatore weekly special leaving Rameswaram Junction on November 3 will have one additional general second class coach.

Permanent additions

A release said that Train Nos. 02671/02672 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam – Chennai Central have been permanently augmented with one sleeper class coach.

Train Nos. 06627/06628 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central – Chennai Central permanently have been augmented with one general second class coach Train Nos. 02675/02676 Chennai Central – Coimbatore – Chennai Central were augmented with one second class chair car. Train Nos. 02601/02602 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central – Chennai Central trains were augmented by one general second class coach.


