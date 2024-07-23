Some Hits and festering Misses for MSMEs of Hosur in the Union Budget

The budget is a mixed bag for the MSMEs here with some announcements welcomed while the silence on other demands leading to disappointment.

Speaking to The Hindu, K.Velmurugan, President, Hosur Chamber of Industries and Commerce, said the announcement vis-a-vis widening the credit net to include stressed accounts will help ease the strain of the MSMEs. Stressed accounts are those MSMEs fledgling to thrive and the announcement to provide credit to such accounts is a welcome move, said Mr.Velmurugan, also the former President of Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) said.

Similarly, the budget has also ushered in changes to Trade Receivables Discounting System (Treds), (which is a electronic financing system for MSMEs) by reducing the annual turnover cap from Rs.500 crore to Rs.250 crore. This has seen a rousing welcome among MSMEs here.

According to Mr.Velmurugan, this implies greater participation of more companies enabling MSMEs to trade within this ecosystem of increased competition facilitating quick payments.

“Treds Payments will be expedited without delays to MSMEs,” Mr.Velmurugan explained.

Similarly, the announcement to set up an E-Commerce export hub for MSME manufactured goods has also been welcome.

However, the pending grievances on GST, the Interest on delayed payments and the penalty on tax are festering MSMEs. “The sector was hoping for a conciliatory announcement that would relieve us from these penalties, which has not happened. We hope atleast in this session that gets announced,” Mr.Velmurugan said.

Similarly, the small industries sector had hoped for inclusion of private companies in the mandate to procure atleast 20% of their materials from MSMEs, similar to that of Public Sector Undertakings. “PSUs are mandated to procure atleast 20% of their materials from MSMEs and private companies should also brought under the rule.”

Lastly, the MSMEs have repeated their disappointment in the budget that has concluded without reducing the GST on automobile components from 28% to 18%.