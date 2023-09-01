HamberMenu
Some Dravidian parties are trying to divide people of the country, says Union Minister

September 01, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Some of the Dravidian parties [in Tamil Nadu] are trying to divide the people of India, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he said, “Sadly, some of the Dravidian parties are trying to divide the people of India. They are misleading our young minds.”

According to him, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai was taking the “message of oneness” to every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. “We have no doubt that the people of Tamil Nadu will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We seek their support to throw out this corrupt government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and this corrupt thinking, and ensure that in the future, Tamil Nadu regains the pride of place not only in India, but also in the world,” the Minister said.

He said the ongoing yatra of Mr. Annamalai was “connecting the people of Tamil Nadu”. “He [Mr. Annamalai] is a person who wants to put Tamil Nadu on the world map. He is a young and dynamic leader who wishes to see the people of Tamil Nadu prosper and grow along with the rest of India as one,” Mr. Goyal said.

