ADVERTISEMENT

Some corrupt officials creating a bad name for DMK government, alleges Velmurugan

November 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Some corrupt officials are creating a bad name for the DMK government, alleged Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan.

Recently, he met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu in the Secretariat and urged them to withdraw the order imposing Goondas Act against a farmer in Tiruvannamalai. Some corrupt officials had decided to impose the Goondas Act against farmers protesting against the acquisition of farmlands, in order to bring a bad name to the government. The DMK government, through the intelligence section of the police, should identify those officials and take stern action against them, Mr. Velmurugan said..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US