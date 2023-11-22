HamberMenu
Some corrupt officials creating a bad name for DMK government, alleges Velmurugan

November 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Some corrupt officials are creating a bad name for the DMK government, alleged Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan.

Recently, he met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu in the Secretariat and urged them to withdraw the order imposing Goondas Act against a famer in Tindivanam. Some corrupt officials had decided to impose the Goondas Act against farmers protesting against the acquisition of farmlands, in order to bring a bad name to the government. The DMK government, through the intelligence section of the police, should identify those officials and take stern action against them, Mr. Velmurugan said..

