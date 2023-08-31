Solid waste management process at Keeranatham in Coimbatore stepped up

August 31, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The solid waste management of Keeranatham panchayat was integrated with two battery vehicles for waste collection and bins and covers for every household, as suggested by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) using funds under Corporate Social Responsibility on Thursday.

Association secretary R. Raveendran said, “The panchayat had only three conservancy workers and no vehicles for waste collection. With funds from Hirotec India Private Limited, a branch of the international automotive industry located in Keeranatham, one e-vehicle for collecting segregated waste from 500 of the total 3,000 households and another for eateries was taken up in the first phase. We will cover all the houses in six phases and over 100 eateries in the panchayat.”

“Local people did not know source segregation. After several corporate companies petitioned the Collector, this move was suggested by him,” he added.

According to him, a private third party has been commissioned to collect the waste. The wet waste will be converted to manure at a site in Kondayampalayam and recyclables will be taken to the waste management centre of the third party.

“The Collector has agreed to assign 25 more workers. RAAC volunteers with the third party will coordinate in raising awareness among people, collecting data on segregated and mixed waste and distributing appropriate covers to each home for discarding waste scientifically. As per suggestions by the Collector, we are also trying to identify a land for dumping and manufacturing manure within the panchayat,” he said.

“Hirotech has offered ₹30 lakh, and salary payment for vehicle drivers for two years. Subsequently, after the district administration allots more funds for the panchayat for solid waste management, the local body will take over the operations and RAAC will continue monitoring,” he added.

