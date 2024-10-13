Solid waste dumping threatens bird habitat at Kolarampathy Lake in Coimbatore

Kolarampathy Lake, a 50-acre wetland located two kilometres east of Perur Lake in Coimbatore, and home to over 190 bird species, including 52 migratory species, faces a threat from solid waste dumping and chicken waste disposal. There have also been instances where garbage has been set on fire, further endangering this vital bird habitat.

“The number of bird species arriving during the monsoon at this lake has dropped significantly, from 197 last year to 140 this year,” said birdwatcher K. Selvaganesh.

He highlighted that rare birds such as the Tufted Duck, which migrates from northern Europe and parts of Asia, the Taiga Flycatcher, known for its journey from Siberia, and the Durian Starling from Southeast Asia, should have arrived by July, but none have been sighted this year.

“The lake relies on the Southwest and Northeast monsoons and the overflow from the Noyyal River. Although the lakebed dries up during the summer, marine life remains in a resting state, reviving with the rains. The lake, surrounded by thorny native trees like palms and neem, requires protection from human interference and pollution,” he said.

Environmental activist G. Parameswaran added, “Dumping has just started at Kolarampathy Lake, but other water bodies within the city have already become pools of garbage and untreated sewage, which severely impacts bird migrations.”

“The garbage dumped along the lakebed will attract stray dogs and cats, which may eventually consume the eggs and hatchlings of the birds that nest on the ground rather than in trees.” Mr. Selvaganesh added.

Vedapatti Town Panchayat President Roobini Jayabalan confirmed, “We have received complaints about the dumping near the lake and have recently imposed fines. Since it is an isolated area, waste often accumulates unnoticed. We plan to install CCTV cameras to monitor the situation.”