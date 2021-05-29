Coimbatore

Soldiers distribute food packets to residents

Soldiers from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) distributed food packets to residents in far-flung parts of the Nilgiris on Saturday, a press release from the MRC said.

The press release said that the villagers and daily wage labourers who received the food packets from the soldiers had lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The happiness and smile on the children and mothers face was the motivation for these ‘Gallant Thambi warriors’ [sic] to continue selfless service towards country men in difficult times,” the press release added.

